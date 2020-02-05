ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: SGD drops on MAS comments
There was quite a lot for the market to focus on today:
- NZ jobs report
- Developments on the coronavirus outbreak
- RBA Governor speaking
- BOJ Dep Gov speaking
- And US President Trump's SOTU address
Chinese stock markets stabilised further today. I did a post earlier on the efforts to calm markets in the country (see bullets above) - its worth checking out as there is al,so a list of what is yet to come.
For currencies, NZD and AUD movers. Singapore dollar also.
NZD added a few points after the jobs data (see bullets above) but was unable to hold onto the gains. The u/e rate dropped but a fall for the participation rate took some fo the shine off.
AUD/USD responded to the comments from RBA Governor Lowe. There was a speech followed by a Q&A but in brief, what he said was:
- If the Bank does not see progress on u/e and inflation they'd consider a rate cut, but there are risks.
Given the history of the RBA under Lowe, which is not taking action until its way too late, the market read his comments as no rate cut for now. Fair enough. AUD popped a bit higher but as of positing has come back mid-range.
The SGD weakened sharply with the Monetary Authority of Singapore indicating it had room to ease if needed over the coronavirus impact. For those who are not aware the MAS conducts monetary policy by adjusting the parameters of where the SGD trades, not via interest rates. That is, through direct adjustment of the exchange rate of the SGD.
Elsewhere, little change for EUR, GBP, (cable down a few tics), yen, CAD Oil is reasonably steady for the session, as is gold.