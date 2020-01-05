Its been an active opening to the forex week - here's an ICYMI on Iraq developments
A summary post of the headlines out of the Middle East so far today
Read from the bottom up for the chronology. All this taking place on Sunday in Iraq (and Kenya, but its related). No sign of an easing in conflict between Iran and the US:
- More on that Iraq parliament vote to boot out US military personnel (its not final)
- Iran on heightened alert. US military aircraft airborne over Baghdad.
- Reports US personnel injured in rocket attack in Baghdad Green Zone
- US State Dept says its disappointed by Iraq's parliament vote on foreign troop withdrawal
- More on the terrorist attack on US personnel in Kenya
- Iraqi militia leader says if US troops do not leave Iraq, they would be considered an occupying force
- Trump says US will strike back, perhaps disproportionately if Iran strikes a US person or target
- US service member and 2 US Defense Dept contractors killed in Kenya attack
- Reports of rocket attack in the Green Zone near the US embassy in Baghdad
- Iran says it will no longer observe limits on its uranium enrichment
- Iraqi PM says he was schedule to meet with Soleimani the morning he was killed
AUD/JPY down a few points (AUD/JPY is viewed as 'risk barometer'):