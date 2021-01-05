ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD loses ground

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 5 January 2021

After gaining through the US session the US dollar gave back ground here in Asia for the session, with advances notably for the Australian and New Zealand dollars, but gains also across the major FX board.

News of note during the session was the NYSE backtracking on its decision to delist three huge China telco firms, they will remain listed for trade. This news was preceded by a few hours by the US Treasury 'clarifying' Trump's executive order (of more than six weeks ago!) prohibiting US entities from investing in Chinese companies controlled by the Chinese military - Treasury saying the order did not require existing holding be divested. There is more in the (bolded) bullets above.

News also of relevance for the crypto complex - the US Treasury (or a division of it, the Office of Comptroller of the Currency) will allow US banks blockchain settlement (there is more to it than this, again see bullets above).

Coronavirus news was, once again, dour: UK lockdown #3 was announced during US time, while Asia say continued to see dribbles of news about a potential tightening in Japan.

The PBOC revalued the onshore yuan by more than 1% today, its biggest one-day revaluation since 2005.