ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD out performs on the session

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 5 June 2020

Asia FX ranges were tight indeed for the session here with very little fresh news nor data that had much of an impact.

Rumours circulated that next week's OPEC+ (ie, OPEC plus non-OPEC producers, such as Russia) meeting will be brought forward to tomorrow, Saturday June 6. An extension of the output cuts said to be on the cards.

Other items included ECB head Lagarde expressing just a hint of optimism ahead (following her big boost to the Bank's PEPP program Thursday), further protests and riots in the US, NZ extended support to more firms in the country (see bullets above - NZD/USD an out-performer on the session) and another firm working on a coronavirus vaccine attracted more funding . More on all of these above in the bullets.

As I said in the first line to the wrap, ranges were small for major FX. NFP data is due from the US Friday morning (1230GMT) but its not a focus to the intensity it has been in the past.



