ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: The Powell moves followed though in Asia (in small ranges only)

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 5 March 2021

It was a lower start for currencies against a Powell-bid USD and that carried on somewhat into Asia time, although in much, much smaller ranges. AUD/USD dipped under 0.7700 (its just above as I update) while NZD is also down. EUR/USD slipped a little further but is holding steady above bids circa 1.1750. USD/JPY budged 108.00 early in the morning and has tracked mainly sideways since, as has USD/CHF. Oil prices have steadied somewhat, which has seen USD/CAD dip from its early highs.

Regional stock markets here also carried through lower from the US lead with Japan, South Korea, Australia and China stocks all falling more than 1%. China has shown a bounce though, indexes SSE Composite and ChiNext index both turned higher while the CSI 300 index recovered a lot of its loss but is still lower on the session so far. Hong Kong's Hang Send has bounced from its lowe also but is more than 0.5% down still.