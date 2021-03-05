ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: The Powell moves followed though in Asia (in small ranges only)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 5 March 2021

It was a lower start for currencies against a Powell-bid USD and that carried on somewhat into Asia time, although in much, much smaller ranges. AUD/USD dipped under 0.7700 (its just above as I update) while NZD is also down. EUR/USD slipped a little further but is holding steady above bids circa 1.1750. USD/JPY budged 108.00 early in the morning and has tracked mainly sideways since, as has USD/CHF. Oil prices have steadied somewhat, which has seen USD/CAD dip from its early highs.

Regional stock markets here also carried through lower from the US lead with Japan, South Korea, Australia and China stocks all falling more than 1%. China has shown a bounce though, indexes SSE Composite and ChiNext index both turned higher while the CSI 300 index recovered a lot of its loss but is still lower on the session so far. Hong Kong's Hang Send has bounced from its lowe also but is more than 0.5% down still. 

Forex news for Asia tradingfor Friday5 March 2021

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose