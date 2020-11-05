ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Still awaiting the US presidential result

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 5 November 2020

Joe Biden moved closer to securing 270 Electoral College votes with most analysts having him now at 264 against Trump on 214. Further counting in the states still up for grabs saw Biden polling enough to take the win, but of course we await further updates. There is more on the bullets above, those towards the top are the more recent updates. An Australian gambling site has already paid out on a Biden win, says his lead is 'unassailable'.

Markets have traded mostly in a 'risk on' fashion, with an occasional wobble on short-lived fears for Biden's reelection but the trend was solidly higher for US overnight stock index trade. Currencies are generally higher against a weaker USD on the session here but compared to yesterday's big (for Asia) swings, ranges have held to only slightly greater than normal.

There is a decent chance we'll get more definitive results out of Georgia and Arizona in the hours ahead. Nevada may well be Thursday. All still up for the taking, as is Pennsylvania.

GBP took a hit earlier in the session with a headline of perhaps negative rates from the BoE today (it was little more than a headline, there was no decent information in the story) and a greatly expanded QE program. Cable retraced much, but not all, of the drop:



