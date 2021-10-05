ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBA statement still to come

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 5 October 2021

The US dollar rose here during the Asian timezone pretty much across the board. EUR, AUD, GBP, NZD, CAD all lower against the USD, yen and CHF also. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng aslo dropped following the renewed slide on Wall Street.

During the session we had plenty of economic data released (see bullets above) but more of note was the continuing trickle of bad news out of the Chinese property sector with reports of more payments missed and at least one "default-like" process. US President Biden appears to have lowered his asking amount for his spending bills from $3.5tln into a more acceptable range (see bullets above).

Going back to the data releases, a notable one was the Australian trade balance for August, which came in a third consecutive record surplus, this time over AUD15bn in the month. Surging LNG and coal exports more than offset a decline in iron ore exports. Imports softened a little, with analysts looking ahead and expecting these to climb once states reopen in the weeks and months ahead.

