ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Equity markets hungry for better news

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 6 April 2020

UK Prime Minster Johnson admitted to hospital (as it happened):

Weekend:

US equity futures moved higher during the Monday session here in Asia to open the week after some less bad news on the coronavirus outbreak over the weekend.

the death toll in Italy slowed to the lowest since March 19

Spain & France also reported a reduced pace of deaths

NY had its first decline in the number of deaths in a day (584 vs. 630 the previous day)

All of this is tentative and uncertain and I am sure there will be further bad news to come (more on this in just a moment) but despite this equities in overnight trade (US) and locally here in the region (except China, which was on holiday today) gobbled up the hopium and rallied.

Regional equities as I post

Nikkei: +2.73%

Hang Seng: +1.03%

ASX: +3.42%

Along with a better bid for equities was the same for FX 'risk', AUD/JPY for example was gainer on the session with a 50 or so point move higher for USD/JPY and 40 or so points for AUD/USD. AUD/USD, though, has since given back nearly all of the rise. NZD/USD traded similarly to AUD. EUR/USD has done not a lot.

Oil news over the weekend and today (comments from US President Trump) was mixed, with Trump saying he may place tariffs on oil if production cuts are not forthcoming. Of more note, though, was despite expectations that Russia and Saudi can come to an output cut agreement the OPEC+ meeting was postponed from today (April 6) to April 9. Take special note of this, April 9 is Thursday and news (if any) is likely either just prior to markets shutting for the Easter weekend or perhaps after the close.

Oil gapped down to open the week, USD/CAD was up. Oil has subsequently ticked a little higher from its lows but is a long way from retracing its fall. USD/CAD did retrace its higher move as oil ticked back a little though.

GBP has been lagging. There was huge news out of the UK - the Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital with continued trouble from his coronavirus infection. Johnson has had COVID-19 for 10 days (if not a little longer) and has been self-isolating since his positive test. On Sunday in the UK though Johnson was taken to hospital for further tests. Try as we might to have a positive outlook on this, and indeed we all wish Johnson well for a full and speedy recovery, a person is not admitted to hospital, in an already stretched health system, without there being serious reason.





