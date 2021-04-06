ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the RBA

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 6 April 2021

It was a subdued day for ranges for the major forex pairs with some slight strength for the US dollar the overarching theme: EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, yen, CHF all slightly weaker against the USD. Gold was a bit of an out performer in this context, its trading above $1734 as I post.

There were a few notable items in the data released during the session (see bullets above):

Japan's real cash earnings (+0.2% y/y) recorded their first gain in a year, albeit largely due to consumer prices falling

Australia - ANZ March Job Ads rose a heft 39..7% y/y, benefitting from the tailwind of the bug slump as a base effect this time last year. Neverhtelss, the m/m rise was solid and does indicate anongoing improvement in the Australian labour market

China's private-survey PMIs (services and composite) both recorded gains in March

There was no news of note of much impact upon FX although ongoing position offloading at Credit Suisse in response to the Archegos implosion had a tangential effect (see bullets above). As I post the China credit curtailment headline is crossing (first bullet point above) which should weigh on the 'risk trade.

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei -0.8%, Topix -0.7%

China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +1%

Gold:



