ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD rise in Asia ahead of NFP
Forex news for Asia trading on Friday 6 August 2021
The US dollar had gains during the session here across the major forex rate board. Normally ahead of a nonfarm payroll data release Asia is a little quiet, but today we have seen a slow grind higher for the dollar.
The Australian dollar was the biggest loser with Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe giving fairly upbeat testimony before a parliamentary committee but mentioning AUD weakness (see bullets above). NZD, EUR, GBP, CAD, yen and CHF all lost ground too.
Equity markets in the region were a little mixed. China and HK declined, the crackdown on tech from Chinese regulators continuing to reverberate. As I update the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng are off circa 0.4% each. Japan's Nikkei 225 is up half a percent.
In the US Senate, infrastructure debate was called off for the data late Thursday with no vote. Debate will resume Saturday says majority leader Schumer.