ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Good news from China on the trade war

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday 6 February 2020

Risk trades jumped today with China announcing it was cutting some of the tariffs it imposed on US goods back on September 1 by around 50%. Along with announcing the dial-back China made positive comments on trade.

Overnight US stock futures gained more on this tariff news. For currencies, the 'risk' sensitive trades benefitted.

Other fresh input on the session came from a stack of data released from Australia. It was mixed (see bullets above) but encouraging enough not to damage the AUD beyond a momentary few points down before recovering.

Ranges across major FX stayed small again with only minor directional moves taking place.

Gold lost a few dollars

Regional equity markets here are all a touch higher for the day so far. The Shanghai Comp is up around 1%.