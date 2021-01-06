ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: ‘Risk’ trades lose a little ground

Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 6 January 2021

The focus for the session was well and truly on the runoff election in the US state of Georgia for two US Senate seats. As I post the Democrats look in the box seat to take both of these despite the count so far showing the Republican incumbents slightly ahead. The long-story-short for the expected Dem win is that there are still votes to be counted that are expected to heavily favour the Democratic challengers. The Dems have been doing better than expected throughout counting. Of course, its not over until its over but the odds seem to be firmly favouring the Dems.

The simplistic take on the result is it means a Democrat majority in the Senate (including VP Harris' deciding vote). The more nuanced take is that the majority is so very slim that it is unreasonable to expect Biden to get everything he wants from sometimes recalcitrant Senators.

The current market narrative is that there will be further economic stimulus to come, which could well see rates in the US rise faster than expected and thus weigh on tech stocks, and also that the chances of tax hikes are greater now with a Biden sweep of House, Senate and White House. The numbers are not showing a strong sign of the oft-lauded 'Blue Wave' but its certainly lapping at the shore.

The USD has strengthened marginally during the session, net-net, with currencies lower across the board. Gold, too, is down a touch. The US 10-year yield is on approach to 1%.

USD/JPY was helped higher by some jawboning out of Japan's MoF (see bullets above).

