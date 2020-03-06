ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Coronavirus outbreak accelerating in the US

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 6 March 2020

Risk was once again on the retreat in Asia with yen and CHF benefiting. The worsening of the coronavirus outbreak (plenty of bad news to come from the US, still lagging on any level of responsible testing for the virus and leaving those trying to combat its spread in the dark) is the background but the immediate trigger for the session was a few words in a report from the New York Times that >2,700 are self quarantining in New York City alone.

With a stronger yen and lower AUD AUD/JPY was (of course) weak but it has managed a bounce … or a bit of sideways at least:





NZD tracked more or less along. EUR and GBP remained little troubled, both in small ranges and not dropping.

There was other news both coronavirus related and not, and data from Japan and Australia (see bullets above). Plenty of Fed talking heads also as well as US President Trump. The Fed comments were mixed but between the lines it does appear a further cut(s), perhaps as soon as March, are not to be ruled out.



