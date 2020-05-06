ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD a mover

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday the 6th of May 2020

Early events prior to the Tokyo open time (Japan was still on holidays though, just using this time as a reference point) moved the NZD. Firstly the RBNZ published a paper cautioning the economic impact of the COVID-19 response would be severe but of, as yet, unknown magnitude. This dropped the NZD a few points. A little later, on approach to the release of the New Zealand employment report for Q1 there was an early leak of the data which saw the kiwi $ gain back its earlier loss. The data that was leaked turned out to incorrect but it was in the right direction, showing a better than expected labour market performance in Q1. I noted prior to the data release that the Q1 data was of only limited value given NZ went into lockdown on March 26, only 4 days before the end of the quarter. Nevertheless the data did give us a picture of a slightly stronger jobs market in NZ heading into the crisis.









USD/JPY broke its lows from last week prompting a small drop and dragging yen crosses a little lower.

News flow for the session was non-impactful. On the data agenda we had Australian retail sales for March, which jumped on a surge in spending heading into the lockdown. Q1 retail sales were underwhelming.

Oil moved higher only to drop back from its high. Private survey inventory data released at the end of the US (east coast) day showed a slowing in stock build. Official US government data is due on Wednesday morning (US time) which will be watched to see if the inventory build slowing is confirmed, but also gasoline inventories for signs of increased demand.

EUR, GBP, CHF are all little changed against the USD. Gold is net little changed also despite a drip lower then a jump retrace.

China reopened after a holiday on Monday & Tuesday. The People's Bank of China set the reference rate for CNY slightly higher than was expected. Offshore yuan had been sent lower over the holiday in the wake of rising tensions with the US (Trump administration vocal in blaming China for the global virus outbreak) - the steadier CNY setting was a bit of a counter to this.

Japanese markets were closed again today - resume tomorrow.