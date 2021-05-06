ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: AUD hit on more aggression from China

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 6 May 2021

The Australian dollar was hit lower on further escalation out of China today. China has been placing imposts upon imports from Australia, effectively pricing them out their market. This is in relation to perceived slights from Australia re ongoing Chinese human right abuses. The escalation today has come in the form of an indefinite suspension of all activity under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue mechanism.

Prior to the news crossing, both the Australian and New Zealand dollars had begun a small drip lower on rumours of New Zealand to close its border with Sydney (Sydney is recording a couple of fresh coronavirus cases). We are awaiting an announcement out of NZ's Health Ministry still. AUD and NZD had edged a touch higher earlier in the session prior.

The selling of the Australian dollar on China's move hit the NZD also and has since overflowed into a lower EUR, CAD, GBP. Even yen and CHF have dipped against the USD.

In other news from the session today it was the first day back for the week after the long holidays in Japan and China. Chinese commodity futures markets moved higher (supportive of AUD a little earlier in the session).