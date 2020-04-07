ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: RBNZ to increase QE

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 7 April 2020

News and data flow today was relatively non-impactful. I will note some encouraging news out of China, that the country reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since January 21.

The session for FX was characterised by a little USD weakness. USD/JPY dropped back under 109.00 and remains there as I update. Other currencies, too, added on small gains against the USD.

Data from Australia today indicated a wider trade surplus than was expected, but for February data, and it came by seeing exports fall not quite as hard as imports did. NZD traded a similar pattern to AUD, net higher on the session - NZ PM Ardern expressed optimism that the country's COVID-19 fighting strategy was paying off.

Gold consolidated its gains from overnight, peaking above 1675 before spending most of the session under 1665.



During the thin post-NY and pre-Tokyo market GBP dropped under 1.2200, to lows under 1.2170 before recovering nearly a big figure. News hit during the US session that UK PM Boris Johnson had been moved into intensive care and we await further news of his health as the UK day dawns. We wish everyone battling against the infection a full and swift recovery.





