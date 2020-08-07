ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Trump targeting WeChat, TikTok

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 7 August 2020

Trump signed executive orders to cut US business ties with both WeChat and TikTok (effective in 45 days time). While the TokTok move was not a big surprise the move against WeChat is arguably more significant - the tool is widely used for cross border (notably North America & China) communication by business and consumers.

The news of the moves came mid-way through what had been a quiet pre-NFP session for major FX. Once the news crossed, though, currencies came under a bit of pressure against the US dollar. China-US tensions are not going to disappear any time soon. Having said this, moves have not been large.

From Australia today we got the Reserve Bank of Australia's quarterly Statement on Monetary policy which contained nothing to surprise - the Bank sees a slower recovery ahead; higher unemployment, for longer; is not considering negative rates; will do more if necessary (ps. the next rate cut, should it come, would be to 0.1% from the current 0.25% - just IMO) - the Bank also added it assesses the AUD at a fair rate given fundamentals.

US stimulus talks still appear stalemated.

Silver and gold had early Asia moves higher, the % moves in silver were large.

Still to come: