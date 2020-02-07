ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NFP Day!

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 7 February 2020 Asia FX news wrap:

There was a resurgence in China-coronavirus related news again today. I've grouped it (roughly) together for those interested to check through and for those not to easily skip over

Other (plenty of RBA in here):

And, coming up:

Narrow ranges prevailed across major FX pairs again here in Asia today. Net we have seen a very slight move against risk, AUD/JPY (for example) losing a few points.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe spoke, for about three hours, in front of a parliamentary committee (one of his twice a year appearances in parliament). The RBA also released its SoMP, that is Statement on Monetary policy (a 4 times a year publication). There is plenty in the bullets above but in a nutshell Lowe was net upbeat and the SoMP produced another set of what will prove to be over-optimistic forecasts (if recent years' forecasts are any guide).

But it wasn't the credibility of the RBA that weighed on the AUD today (in that small range mentioned) but coronavirus developments. The catalyst for the AUD/JPY drop was the news that the cases aboard the cruise ship tripled from 20 yesterday to 61 today (see bullets above). There was plenty of other coronavirus-related news today but that seemed to hit risk the hardest... again, small ranges though.

The Japanese data we got today was bad. Household spending collapsed in December.

The Shanghai Composite has nudged a little lower on the session so far. On Monday it was hit hard (reopening after the long holiday) and since has rebounded little, but just a touch softer today. Risk will likely further be pared ahead of the weekend in case the news flow deteriorates over the two days.

