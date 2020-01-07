ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Small FX ranges only

Forex news for Asia trading 7 January 2020

A bit of a flat sort of session for currencies here although regional stock markets carried through higher.

News and data flow was non-impactful, and there was little of either.

Bitcoin gained (see bullet above for details) toward 8000USD.

Gold followed its US-time losses with further today, although it was only a few dollars down here.

USD/JPY and USD/CHF had small ranges but both are up a little on the session. EUR is more or less flat while cable is running along at its day's high as I post. Liwi also (AUD lagging just a touch).



Time to dig out that BTC 8000 hat? Oh, there isn't one?