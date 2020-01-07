ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Small FX ranges only
Forex news for Asia trading 7 January 2020
- More details on China saying it will note boost quotas for agriculture imports from the US
- Japan finance minister Aso says he sees clear signs the global economy is slowing
- Japan's economy minister says speculative moves not reflecting fundamentals are not desirable
- Trump administration begins drafting possible sanctions against Iraq
- RBA 2020 outlook from Australia's largest life insurer & huge fund manager (spoiler rate cut, QE)
- Reports that China will not increase its annual import purchase quotas of farm goods from the US
- Goldman Sachs says the Australian bushfires will cut 0.3% from GDP
- If you are trying to escape from Japan this might help - how Carlos Ghosn did it
- More on the US denying an entry visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif
- He's back! North Korea state media report on Kim Jong Un touring a … fertilizer plant
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9690 (vs. yesterday at 6.9718)
- FX option expiries for Tuesday January 07 at the 10am NY cut
- Has North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "gone to ground" since the US attack on Iran's top military commander?
- Australia data - job ads for December -6.7% m/m (prior -1.8%)
- Japan (final Dec) Services PMI: 49.4 & Composite: 48.6
- Bitcoin moves rapidly above 7850USD
- UK Treasury says budget will be released on March 11
- (Not FX) AMD unveils its latest CPU. 64-core. Yes, 64!
- The first Tuesday of the month means its RBA day! But not this month. (Watch out for a February rate cut though).
- China - US trade talks update - phase 1 signing coming on January 15 (maybe)
- Byron Wien says Fed will be forced to cut to 1% in his annual surprises
- Australia ANZ / Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence: 106.2 (prior 108.0)
- Boeing confirms there will be employees affected by the 737Max production shut down
- Trade ideas thread - Tuesday 7 January 2020
- The latest update is there will be no US troop withdrawal from Iraq
- US government has denied an entry visa to Iran's foreign minister Zarif
A bit of a flat sort of session for currencies here although regional stock markets carried through higher.
News and data flow was non-impactful, and there was little of either.
Bitcoin gained (see bullet above for details) toward 8000USD.
Gold followed its US-time losses with further today, although it was only a few dollars down here.
USD/JPY and USD/CHF had small ranges but both are up a little on the session. EUR is more or less flat while cable is running along at its day's high as I post. Liwi also (AUD lagging just a touch).
Time to dig out that BTC 8000 hat? Oh, there isn't one?