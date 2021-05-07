ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Awaiting the US NFP

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 7 May 2021

It was a sideways sort of session for major FX here in Asia ahead of Friday's Nonfarm Payroll report due for the US (at 1230GMT, see bullets above for previews).

Late in the US afternoon/early Asia the US Federal Reserve released its latest Financial Stability Report (a twice yearly report) which painted an optimistic picture but did not some risks, namely COVID-19 (if efforts to stem the spread should falter) and also elevated asset prices:

Should risk appetite decline from elevated levels, a range of asset prices could be vulnerable to large and sudden declines, which can lead to broader stress to the financial system

There was little response in 'risk' markets.

In COVID-19 news, Japan looks set to expand restrictions, while Australian city of Sydney recorded no further new local transmission with a donut day.

On the central bank front the Reserve Bank of Australia published its latest SoMP with upgrades for forecasts but sticking to the 2024 date as the earliest for any rate hike. The Bank has been repeating this date, as recently as Thursday this week in a speech from Dep Gov Debelle so it comes as no surprise (see bullets above).

As referred to above, FX ranges weren't much to speak of, minor movement only.

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei +0.3%, Topix +0.4%

China's Shanghai Composite +0.21%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.50%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +0.29%

Chinese yuan higher again:



