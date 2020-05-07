ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Anti-China words from the US again

Forex news for Asia trading Thursday the 7th of May 2020

During the US afternoon we had anti-China rhetoric again from US President Trump and also from Secretary of State Pompeo. Trump focused on trade issues, saying he still had not assessed China's implementation of the ohase 1 agreed buying of US goods (but he would be able to do so in twio weeks time) while Pompeo once again pointed the accusing finger at China over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The headlines weighed on AUD (and others), sending AUD/USD under 0.6400 again to lows circa 0.6380. NZD, too dropped away. Data from Australia followed, a weaker services PMI again did not help the AUD. However, we did get some supportive export data later, the March trade data indicating exports in the month bouncing back more than excepted from their weakness in February. AUD/USD has subsequently recovered all the ground it lost since late US time. A softer PMI from China during the session was shrugged off. NZD, too, retraced.









Cable is net lower on the session however. The Bank of England MPC announcement is due ttodfay - updated forecasts are expected and there is some potential for additional QE measures (although these are more likely to be announced next month, not today).

USD/JPY gained a few points on the session - it had lost ground while Japanese markets were closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, just a small bounce back as Japan returned.

EUR and CHF are little changed against the USD. CAD followed broadly the same sort of path as AUD and NZD, weaker early and then back. Gold up a few dollars on the session.

