ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Trump tweets again
Forex news for Asia trading for Wednesday 7 October 2020
ICYMI risk assets were hit hard during the US afternoon when Trump tweeted out he was calling off stimulus negotiations. The moves set the stage for an extension of losses into Asian morning trade with EUR and other currencies all a little weaker against the US dollar. Ranges were no large, the big moves came in the US timezone, but we did see some extension here.
News and data flow was quite light for many hours following the end of US trade, but towards late morning Tokyo time Trump provided the interest again, tweeting out he was ready to approve economic relief in the form of:
- airline payroll support ($25bn)
- Paycheck Protection ($135bn)
- $1200 support checks for people
Trump stipulated he wanted a stand alone bill, not some sort of full package. Which is better than the nothing there is on offer right now.
Trump's tweets on these support measures prompted a bid back into US equity index futures and also into currencies against the USD after their earlier losses. As I post that equity index bid is dropping away...
I should note FX ranges through all this were small only, but we take what we get during this timezone.