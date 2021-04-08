ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Small ranges and little net change for major FX again

Forex news for Asia trading for Thursday 8 April 2021

It was another lacklustre day for the major forex pairs with a small net drop for yen crosses the result of a lower USD/JPY and a mixed performance for currencies against the USD otherwise. Cable has managed to add a tiny few points, while CAD is a touch softer. AUD/USD and NZD/USD are barely changed on the session, as is EUR/USD.

News flow was very light with nothing much of impact. Japanese media did report new restrictions are being considered once again for Tokyo (and some other areas) which was cited for some weakness in Japanese stock indexes. Data flow, too, was non-impactful, New Zealand's flash business survey showed softer (again) business confidence.

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei -0.4%, Topix -0.8%

China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.7%

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 +0.99%

Fed Chair Powel is speaking later Thursday (see bullets above)



