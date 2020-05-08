ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Worst NFP of all time due soon – equities higher

Forex news for Asia trading Friday 8 May 2020

The only thing uglier than today's (likely) job loss number due from the US is the headline to this post. What a world. The Nonfarm Payroll report is due at 1230 GMT with the median consensus estimate centring around a 22 million job decline. The range in the survey is very wide (see bullets above for more), reflecting the uncertainty out there.

Currencies had a good session with a broad decline for the USD. Speculation (and market pricing) swirls about negative rates despite Fed officials' denial.

Later in the session news crossed that US and China trade representatives had a phone discussion, pledging further implementation and cooperation.

AUD and NZD were stand-out performers, well higher during the session. EUR, GBP, CAD, CHF all gained against the USD also while USD/JPY was more range bound.

The RBA issued their quarterly SoMP (see bullets above) outlining updated forecasts not far removed from what Governor Lowe outlined on Tuesday. Australian PM Morrison issued a 3 phase roadmap for easing coronavirus restrictions - exact timings of the steps will be left to individual states.



The boys are back in town (via videolink, of course)

