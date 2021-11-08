ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Musk rattles NASDAQ

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 8 November 2021

NASDAQ futures trading on Globex came under some selling pressure upon reopening for the week on the back of a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk over the weekend asking his followers if he should sell some TSLA shares. Yes, really. Check it out here:

Also over the weekend were trade figures for October from China, with a big jump in exports and the largest trade surplus on record (so far). It wasn't all good news for China though with further property sector-related bond payments missed. China and Hong Kong stock market indexes are trading mixed on the session, gyrating around not much changed.

From the US over the weekend (late Friday evening US time) was the news that the House of Representatives in Congress had voted to pass an infrastructure bill - its now to be signed by US President Biden, the US Senate having passed the bill weeks ago.

Across the forex space there have been some minor moves during the session here. USD/JPY is up around 25 points - the Bank of Japan 'Summary' (see bullets above) emphasised the Bank would not be dialling back easy policy any time soon.

Gold is up a few dollars while Bitcoin traded steadily over the weekend and drove higher to above US$65.5K at one stage during Asia trade here.



