ForexLive Asia-Pacific news wrap: Kiwi dips on negative rate cut talk

Forex news for Asia-Pacific trading on October 7, 2020:



Markets:

Gold down $3 to $1884

Nikkei 225 up 1.2% to erase year-to-date loss

GBP leads, NZD lags

Price action was mostly subdued in Asia-Pacific FX but came to life on headlines from the RBNZ that confirm more easing is coming and that negative rates are in play. NZD/USD quickly dropped to 0.6550 from 0.6580 but most of the move was later recouped, in part due to upbeat sentiment.





Global equities continued to rise with Japan taking the lead today. The Nikkei opened modestly higher but gains accelerated as it approached the September high.







USD/JPY jumped around the time of the Japanese trade data but that was unlikely to have been the driver. The quick pop to 106.00 from the figure was slowly erased and the pair is flat.





Sterling is slightly higher to start the trading day on Brexit optimism even after the EU launched some new threats to walk away. Few people believe it's anything other than posturing as all signs point to slow progress with fisheries as the main hangup.









