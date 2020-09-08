ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD up a little on the day

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 8 September 2020

There was very little new information to go on during the Asian session on Tuesday, just a little more China tension playing out:

two Australian journalists departed China in haste after being 'questioned' by Chinese authorities (these were the final two in the country)

the US is considering banning cotton products from Xinjiang province (over human rights abuse concerns), the decision could come as soon as today

China imposed new visa restrictions on US journalists

Brexit trade talk news continued, UK PM Johnson will say later today in a speech that the Brexit deal he agreed to was contradictory and it never made sense.

Data flow confirmed Japanese Q2 GDP contracted sharply, Australian business conditions did the same (although confidence improved a little but is still deep in the red).

FX rates had small ranges only following on from the US Monday holiday with net (small) gains for the USD, especially against CAD, CHF, EUR and GBP.

Gold is down just a few dollars.