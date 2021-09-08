ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC stabilises

Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 8 September 2021

It was a mainly sideways session for major FX rates. AUD, NZD, CAD all showed a small amount of strength against the USD.

News flow was very light. On the data front we had Japanese GDP, the final read for Q2 came in better than did the preliminary read.

Gold inched a little higher on the session as did oil (barely). Bitcoin stabilised around $47K.

A huge earthquake hit southern Mexico with tsunami warnings issues. Tremors were felt in Mexico City around 200 miles from the epicentre. Reports of injuries and damage are yet to really come in.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand issued a report on bank liquidity, link here if of interest.

Regional equities:

Japan's Nikkei +0.8%

China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.1%



