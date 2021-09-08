ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: BTC stabilises
Forex news for Asia trading on Wednesday 8 September 2021
- New Zealand reported 15 new cases today
- China's cosmetic surgery market said to be next in the crackdown line
- More on China's crackdown - to promote a healthy economy
- Magnitude 7.4 earthquake southern Mexico
- Australian jobs data released today show employment still well under pre-pandemic level
- More from BlackRock - watch November for a Fed taper announcement
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.4674 (vs. estimate at 6.4685)
- Largest Australian state of NSW sees another surge higher in new COVID-19 cases
- Further arrests in Hong Kong under the National Security Law - lawyer detained
- Federal Reserve Beige Book will be published today, 8 September 2021
- Japan data - Q2 GDP +0.5% q/q (vs. preliminary of +0.3%)
- Around 9m jobless in the US lost unemployment benefits on Monday
- Chinese state media says crackdowns are aimed at ensuring greater company competition
- ECB monetary policy meeting Thursday 9 September 2021 - preview
- Heads up for US infrastructure bill headlines coming Thursday and Friday
- ICYMI - Intel to invest up to 80bn EUR in boosting EU chip capacity
- Bank of Canada policy meeting Wednesday 8 September 2021 - no change expected
- Westpac target year-end AUD/USD at 0.75
- NASDAQ record close. S&P and Dow down.
- What's in the portfolio of Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan? Have a look
- Federal Reserve Regional Presidents stock trading - Dallas Kaplan the big swinger
It was a mainly sideways session for major FX rates. AUD, NZD, CAD all showed a small amount of strength against the USD.
News flow was very light. On the data front we had Japanese GDP, the final read for Q2 came in better than did the preliminary read.
Gold inched a little higher on the session as did oil (barely). Bitcoin stabilised around $47K.
A huge earthquake hit southern Mexico with tsunami warnings issues. Tremors were felt in Mexico City around 200 miles from the epicentre. Reports of injuries and damage are yet to really come in.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand issued a report on bank liquidity, link here if of interest.
Regional equities:
Japan's Nikkei +0.8%
China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng +0.1%