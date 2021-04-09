ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Japan, South Korea, grapple with rising infections

Forex news for Asia trading for Friday 9 April 2021 

There was a small gain for the USD but not quite across the major FX board. CAD, AUD, NZD slipped a few points against the dollar while USD/JPY is relatively stable. Once again though the ranges have been small only.

News flow was light and, given the small ranges, non-impactful. Coronavirus/vaccine news centred on tighter restrictions for Japan and South Korea while in Australia the vaccine rollout is encountering "clots" issues (the AstraZeneca vaccine is no longer recommended for under-50s and the country's largest population state has halted its use for all age groups temporarily). Speaking of Australia, the RBA issued its April edition of its (twice a year publication) Financial Stability Review in which it noted the possible impacts of loose policy (skyrocketing asset - read house - prices) but gave no indication it'd be taking any steps to address this.

China released its March CPI and PPI figures, subdued consumer-level inflation contrasted with quite strong producer level inflation. Chinese shares slipped further on the session as I post.

Regional equities were a mixed bag:

  • Japan's Nikkei +0.4%, Topix +0.6%

  • China's Shanghai Composite -0.8%

  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng -0.7%

  • Australia's S&P/ASX 200 -0.3%

