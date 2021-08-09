ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Gold smashed lower, rebounds

Forex news for Asia trading on Monday 9 August 2021

Gold plunged soon after the opening of Sunday evening US futures trade with a rapid drop towards $1680, down circa $80. The move came at a very low liquidity time, it doesn't get much poorer than a Sunday evening, which is early Monday Asia time.

There is more in the posts above on the drop but in summary circa 24K contracts were sold into the market (astute traders will realise that the same number were bought ... however it was the bids getting pummelled, not the offers getting lifted). The dumping of the contracts have the fingerprints of a forced liquidation, $1750 was earmarked as a technical level so stop-loss selling will have contributed.

Gold has subsequently retraced much, not all, of the move down with a bounce to around $1740 to be net down just over $20 on the session. Silver fell with gold, its retraced somewhat also.

Oil has been trading heavily through the session, traders are wary of a slowdown for demand as China tightens restrictions and curbs travel during the normally strong demand summer season. Industrial commodities on China exchanges are also lower on the day.

Across FX there is little net change on the session after most major FX dipped against the US dollar in early trade. AUD/USD and NZD/USD are both net higher after early losses.

In the US President Biden looks set to get approval from the Senate for his bipartisan infrastructure deal. It has cleared all substantive hurdles in the upper house and looks set for a final, approving, vote on Monday or perhaps Tuesday at the latest.

