ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China wants foreign computer hardware, software removed

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 9 December 2019



Major FX ranges remained subdued during the week-opening session here in Asia today. We had plenty of data out, most notably Chinese trade data over the weekend and Japanese GDP (Q3, final) on Monday. The Japanese data was much improved over the preliminary but raised concerns there may be some stealing of growth from Q4. Regardless of whichever take you prefer yen is barely changed on the session.

In the news the most notable was China instructing government offices and institutions to remove foreign computer hardware and software (see bullets above for the details). The immediate take on this is its retaliation for the Huawei bans (and perhaps the HK bills in the US legislature) and that its not a positive for relations between the US and China. As I said above, FX ranges have been limited, but AUD and NZD are on their lows in their small range.

Further to US-China relations the Governor of Xinjiang province made strong statements disapproving of US meddling in China's internal affairs (again, see bullets above).

GBP fared a bit better today, up a few points with polls pointing to PM Johnson's lead extending.





Still to come: