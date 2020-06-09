ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Yen crosses on the slide

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 9 June 2020

The USD had a bit of a rebound in trade here in Asia, higher nearly across the major FX board. Yen was the exception, USD/JPY carried on with its overnight slide to hit new lows (briefly) under 108.00.

EUR, GBP, CAD, AUD, NZD, even CHF, all traded lower against the US dollar, to varying extents. These moves, combined with the persistent fall for USD/JPY meant yen crosses were heavy on the session.

As for fresh, impactful data, there was little. There was a bit of news out of the Libya and Iraq but these should not have triggered the FX moves as we saw. North Korea cut communication lines with the South, which may have been a yen positive on the day.

Data showed some rebound for indicators from NZ and Australia while wgaes in Japan slipped.

