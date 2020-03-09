ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: MASSIVE Black Monday moves

Forex news for Asia trading Monday 9 March 2020

Weekend news from Saudi Arabia that Aramco is lowering oil prices and hugely boosting production came in the wake of the break down in OPEC+ talks when Russia did not agree with proposed output cuts going forward, saying on Friday everyone would be free to pump at will.

The Saudi news hit over the weekend and upon oil futures trade commencing Sunday evening in the US prices were slashed more than 20%. While lower pump prices will act as a stimulus for consumers the devastation of US shale is a huge negative.

The background adding to the oil news is well known:

fears over a global pandemic

fears of another credit crisis

concerns over poor US leadership - the world's strongest economy has leadership in denial of the health crisis

Oil has remained close to its lows for the whole session.

The opening of oil futures brought the opening of US equity index futures trade also. These opened lower and fell heavily even further. As I post S&P500 futures trading on Globex are locked limit down (see this post if you need an explanation of what that means US equity futures circuit break triggered - ES limit down ). Its been a black Monday for equities right across Asia (and further):

Nikkei 225 index -5.79%

Hans Seng HK -3.53%

Shanghai Comp -2.41%

ASX in Australia -8.77%



US Treasuries rallied further, yield dipped below 1% right across the curve. Even the 30 year bond yield fell under 1%.



And so to forex. FX trade begins on Monday before any of those markets mentioned above (those who tune in to ForexLive regularly will know this) and the early moves here foreshadowed what was to come for those other markets.

USD/JPY dropped onto the 104 big figure right from the off. AUD and NZD were weaker at the beginning of trade, as was CAD.

Those opening moves continued for the session and accelerated very very hard prior to Tokyo lunch time. USD/JPY fell from the 104 big figure, through 103, through 102 and right down to lows around 101.60 before some rebound.

One thing to be aware of is when markets stop trading due being limit locked (like the US equity futures were) traders will seek to hedge their positions in other markets. FX does not shut for limits, so exacerbated moves can occur as trades spill over into something that is trading - despite liquidity challenges (big spreads, huge ranges).

USD/JPY rebounded from sub 102 and hit to 103. Its under there again as I update.

AUD and NZD plunged alongside the collapsing USD/JPY, which took yen crosses down with huge ranges for the session. AUD and NZD yen crosses fell more than 500 points on the day before rebounding at all.

AUD/JPY:





EUR surged, EUR/USD didn't quite get as high as 1.1500 but it was close and has subsequently dropped back a hundred points.

CHF gained, USD/CHF lows were under 0.9190.

As I am posting oil is dropping further. Down 30% now. Yes 30%.