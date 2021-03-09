ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: China stock market intervention turns the plunge around

Forex news for Asia trading for Tuesday 9 March 2021

China (and bitcoin, but I'll come back to that) the focus during the session today so far in Asia. Chinese stocks started the day by dropping heavily, the cSI300 for example was down 3% at one stage (other indexes down similar amounts). It wasn't just China, the rout extended to South Korea and some other regional markets. The rapid plunge was soon countered, though, with China's 'national team (State funds) stepping in to buy stocks, sending the plunge rapidly into reverse and indexes soon climbing into positive for the session.

For the yuan, the PBOC set the reference rate for CNY much weaker but once trade commend the onshore yuan was also bought, sending USD/CNY down around two and a half big figures.

For major FX pairs here, these had seen currency weakness against the USD early but turned around with the stock/CNY move. EUR/USD, AUD/USD, cable and others are all net higher for the session. USD/JPY traded in its own world, climbing above 109 in a relatively steady manner and is not far from its highs as I post.

UST yields fell during the session, adding another positive for 'risk' (US equity index futures are higher in Gliobex evening trade)

Bitcoin was back at a$1 trillion market cap when it shunted higher during the session (highs circa US$54K).