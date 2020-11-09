ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Sunday night surge for US equity index futures

Forex news for Asia trading for Monday 9 November 2020

Weekend



The USD lost a little ground and US equity index futures surged after weekend 'calls' from major media outlets acknowledging Biden's presidential election win. Biden has taken the Electoral College votes in Pennsylvania and other states that were in question to register a solid win. His lead in the popular vote, although this is not of relevance for the College votes, is approaching 5 million. In the end, the election was not all that close.

Equity markets spent the back half of last week jumping higher, registering stunning gains on the week and the performance of futures on Globex in US Sunday evening trade put the sword to any 'sell the fact' expectations.

In the forex space we saw some flows into 'risk' currencies and out of the USD. NZD and AUD had moves to the topside (albeit the ranges were not large) while USD/CAD is 50 or points down on its late Friday level. EUR and GBP are up a little also, GBP outperforming EUR. The only Brexit item we got of (minor) relevance was EU head negotiator Barnier saying 'work continues' on trade talks. Which is good, there is still much to do, with a rapidly-approaching deadline and parliaments to vote on any agreements that may be reached (see bullets above).

There was little on the data agenda in Asia today. We did get Chinese trade data out over the weekend, exports handily beating expectations (see bullets above).

Bitcoin had a wobble over the weekend, trading back under $15,300 but it has since bounced back (towards $15,600) and sits as I update around $15,450.

Back to the US election to wrap up - note that Trump has not yet conceded. Media reports are mixed, some saying he is being urged to acknowledge the loss and move on while others are urging a continued combative approach with mass rallies to protest his grievances.

Offshore yuan gained further:



