ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Bitcoin and Ethereum hit record highs

Forex news for Asia trading on Tuesday 9 November 2021

While the headline to this post refers to moves earlier in the session, BTC/USD is still on the move as I post, extending above US$68K. The news has been supportive of crypto in past days and its been relentless.

In the FX space the notable movers have been yen crosses. USD/JPY is back under 113.00, and under 112.90 as I post, helping drag down crosses. AUD/USD fell a little earlier on in the day despite the National Australia Bank Business Survey showing improved confidence and conditions (although these gains are hardly unexpected given the reopening in states containing just under 50% of the country's population). AUD/USD continued to slide, albeit the range is not overly large, its down around 30 points on the session. Combined with the USD/JPY driop though and AUD/JPY has been a big loser. NZD/USD and NZD/JPY is also a little lower.

Cable, EUR/USD have not down much while USD/CAD is on top of its Asia range as I post.

Late in the US day we had the Federal Reserve financial stability report (highlights in the post above) which warned of numerous risks ahead. Markets seem inured to these though.

ETH/USD:



