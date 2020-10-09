ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX news wrap: Upbeat mood continues as China returns

Forex news for Asia-Pacific trade on October 9, 2020:



Markets:

Gold up $17 to $1910

WTI crude oil down 14-cents to $41.05

Nikkei 225 down 0.4% to 23559

NZD leads, USD lags

The upbeat mood from US trading extended on more stimulus headlines. The market doesn't seem to care that McConnell is the missing piece of the puzzle in any deal.







A big winner was gold with prices up nearly 1% to start the day. The dollar sagged on spending talk while the kiwi started strong as it shook off yesterday's negative rate cut talk.





Similarly, USD/CAD shrugged at negative rate talk from Macklem earlier, after he said it was in the tool box. Instead, the pair fell to a two-week low on growing expectations that the US is going to spend hefty dollars on stimulus now or later.





One disappointing headline came from Japan where consumer spending numbers were soft. The China PMI was good but passenger air travel numbers from the holiday week showed that not all is back to normal in China, despite months without any significant outbreaks.





There is some concern creeping into markets now the Nikkei turning lower after a strong start. Some of that is yen strength but it's worth watching.





Have a great weekend, Eamonn will be back Monday.









