ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: Coronavirus vaccine trial on hold

Forex news for Asia trading Wednesday 9 September 2020

Currencies generally gained against the US dollar on the session, in small ranges and not all did. It was as a retrace of just some of the overnight moves that saw them lose ground. EUR, AUD, NZD all drifted up 20-odd ticks or so. Cable was flat, which is a bit of win for it relatively speaking after the persistent selling all of this week so far. If you've been tracking along with the Brexit related news since the weekend and first thing Monday morning you'll be well across the GBP weakness.

USD/CAD, too, has been more or less sideways, CAD has been a decent loser as oil prices have fallen this week. The Bank of Canada meets Wednesday, heads up for that (announcement due at 1400GMT - no change in policy is expected (that is a brutally concise summary of consensus expectations)).

On the news front, attention was captured by the announcement from AstaZeneca/Oxford that their phase three clinical trial was being paused while an adverse reaction in a trial participant is investigated (see bullets above).



