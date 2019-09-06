ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NFP, Powell awaited
- China State planner comments on stimulus measures
- Berkshire Hathaway raises 430bn yen in Japan bond sale
- RBA Governor Lowe - again urges infrastructure investment alongside monetary policy
- Merkel says hopes US-China trade problems will be over soon - impacting the whole world
- Ray Dalio dials back his recession forecast probability - 75% chance no recession this year or next
- China survey of 500 big private companies ... don't mention the (trade) war
- PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0855 (vs. yesterday at 7.0852)
- FX option expiries for Friday September 6 at the 10am NY cut
- Gold price forecast higher - falling rates, rising risk
- Heads up for Fed Chair Powell to speak Friday afternoon Zurich time
- Bullish signal on GBP/USD weekly chart imminent?
- Japan Household Spending for July 0.8% y/y (expected 0.8%) - wages data also
- ICYMI - China signalling rate cut soon (to the RRR)
- USD/JPY outlook - risk is below 105
- Australia AiG Performance of Construction Index (August): 44.6 (previous 39.1)
- Its nonfarm payroll day in the US - preview
- ANZ forecast further rate cuts from the RBNZ
- Iran has announced further scaling back of its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal
- Some background on potential changes to the RBA-Government agreement on inflation
- Friday trade ideas thread
A dull day for FX movement during the Asian timezone. Late evening Brexit news was pretty much absent after a hectic week (with still a UK day to go) and GBP responded with little more than a flat line session.
USD.JPY and USD/CHF ticked a few points off their lows, yean and CHF losing some of their allure as nerves eased a little. Movement was small.
AUD/USD is barely net changed on the session while kiwi has added a few tics. CAD was up a few points against the USD but all three have had only small rnages.
EUR/USD, too, little net change for the day here. Gold is just a little lower on the session.
News flow was barely existent and data flow was of lower tier importance.
We do await the US nonfarm payroll, 1230GMT, followed by Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking at 1630 GMT.