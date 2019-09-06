ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NFP, Powell awaited

A dull day for FX movement during the Asian timezone. Late evening Brexit news was pretty much absent after a hectic week (with still a UK day to go) and GBP responded with little more than a flat line session.

USD.JPY and USD/CHF ticked a few points off their lows, yean and CHF losing some of their allure as nerves eased a little. Movement was small.

AUD/USD is barely net changed on the session while kiwi has added a few tics. CAD was up a few points against the USD but all three have had only small rnages.

EUR/USD, too, little net change for the day here. Gold is just a little lower on the session.

News flow was barely existent and data flow was of lower tier importance.

We do await the US nonfarm payroll, 1230GMT, followed by Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaking at 1630 GMT.

