ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: USD, yen lose some ground

Forex news for Asia trading Tuesday 26 May 2020

AUD, NZD, GBP, CAD all gained against the USD in the early part of the Asia morning while yen weakened a little. Coming off a US (and UK) holiday long weekend liquidity was thinned out. Despite this the moves were limited to small ranges.

An announcement from a US firm that they were set to conduct human trials of their coronavirus treatment garnered the usual positive response from the market with gains for equities as well as those for the currencies already mentioned. As an offset though Japan has set back their plans for the Avigan drug, it was thought ot be ready byu end-May but work is set to continue past this month.

Further news trickled through of various easing to coronavirus restrictions around the world adding to the slightly more upbeat mood.

From China we got headlines out of HK, soothing comments from authoriti3es contrasting with calls from unions for a general strike tomorrow. The PBOC weakened the CNY at the mid rate setting again today to a fresh new low for the onshore yuan since Feb. of 2008.

EUR/USD added points during the session:



