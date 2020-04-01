ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar, yen keeps firmer amid risk-off mood

Forex news from the European trading session - 1 April 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

USD, JPY leads, CAD lags on the day

European equities lower; E-minis down 3%

US 10-year yields down 5 bps to 0.62%

Gold up 1% to $1,593

WTI up 0.8% to $20.65

Bitcoin down 2.7% to $6,306







It was a somewhat calmer session as the European traders welcomed the new month and new quarter by dipping their toes into the red sea, as equities were sold off heavily.



The risk mood was already softer in Asia Pacific trading but intensified just before the start of the European morning, with Japan's Nikkei falling by 5% at one stage near the close.



US futures fell by over 3% and kept around those levels during the session, with the mood translating over to European equities as they see heavy declines across the board.



As such, that helped to underpin both the dollar and the yen with EUR/USD falling to 1.0917 from 1.1010 levels, while USD/JPY stayed rangebound around 107.40-60.



Meanwhile, risk currencies suffered with AUD/USD easing from 0.6120 to 0.6052 and USD/CAD rising from 1.4100 to test its 200-day moving average at 1.4240-50 levels currently.



With re-balancing flows now out of the picture, investors can now focus back on virus headlines and the continued economic fallout. So far, we are seeing more pessimistic tones but let's see how Wall Street will respond once they take to the stage later today.



