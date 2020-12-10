ForexLive European FX news wrap: Pound dragged down by Brexit stalemate

Forex news from the European trading session - 10 December 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

AUD leads, GBP lags on the day

European equities higher; E-minis up 0.1%

US 10-year yields down 1.5 bps to 0.921%

Gold down 0.2% to $1,836.15

WTI up 1.5% to $46.20

Bitcoin down 1.3% to $18,285







It was all about the pound in European trading as the ongoing Brexit stalemate dragged the quid lower across the board, with risks of a no-deal outcome creeping up.



The Brexit "deadline" is now stretched to Sunday but even then, there are still question marks surrounding if that will truly mean anything in the lead up to the transition period "deadline" of 31 December at the end of this year.



The EU also proposed a contingency offer in hopes of sidestepping several no-deal Brexit issues, but that is surely going to get rejected by the UK.



Cable saw a steady drop from 1.3360 to 1.3250 on the session and is barely hanging on there, with EUR/GBP testing the 0.9100 handle ahead of North American trading.



Besides that, commodity currencies stayed more bid with equities keeping mostly steadier. European stocks are paring back some gains in the last few minutes as European regulators are reportedly in favour of a longer dividend ban for banks.



But US futures are mostly steady after the pullback from yesterday.



AUD/USD is keeping at the highs around 0.7490 as the rally in iron ore futures also helped to bolster sentiment in the aussie, with USD/CAD also seen easing from around 1.2800 to 1.2780 during the session as oil keeps firmer.



Looking ahead, the ECB will come into focus as they announce their "recalibration" at 1245 GMT before Lagarde's press conference at 1330 GMT.



