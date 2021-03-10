ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar steady ahead of 10-year Treasury auction

Forex news from the European trading session - 10 March 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

USD leads, CHF lags on the day

European equities a little higher; S&P 500 futures up 0.1%

US 10-year yields up 3.2 bps to 1.558%

Gold down 0.3% to $1,711.60

WTI up 0.8% to $64.50

Bitcoin up 1.8% to $55,275







It was a relatively quiet session as the market is saving all the fireworks - if any - for later in the day with US February CPI data and the 10-year Treasury auction coming up.



The latter in particular will be a key risk event to watch, as yields crept a little higher on the day and the rest of the market is looking rather tentative in anticipation.



The dollar held slightly firmer throughout but didn't really stretch gains as EUR/USD stuck around 1.1880-00 for the most part and USD/JPY around 108.70-80 levels.



Commodity currencies were pressured towards the tail-end of Asian trading but recovered some ground thereafter, with USD/CAD easing from 1.2680 to 1.2640-50 and AUD/USD moving back up from 0.7670 to 0.7700 ahead of North American trading.



US futures were more tepid, alternating between mild gains and losses as the overall risk mood stays more cautious and tentative ahead of the 10-year auction.



Precious metals kept lower after the rebound yesterday, with gold sticking around $1,710 and silver around $25.60-70 levels for the most part during the session.



All eyes are on the key events coming up in the US so let's see how that all plays out before we get to the ECB policy meeting tomorrow.



