Forexlive European FX News 11 Feb : All quiet on the western front

It has been a very quiet session otherwise on holiday thin conditions with Chinese markets now closed for a week over the Chinese Lunar New Year.
In the light of very little significant news the main narrative remains in place: Low interest rates, high levels of QE, and abundant fiscal stimulus alongside a quickening vaccine roll out all support risk assets. Stocks, commodities, and commodity currencies (AUD, NZD, CAD), all remain 'buy on the dips'. The main spanner in the works for this outlook right now would be a variant that is drug /vaccine resistant. See here for a piece I wrote on that.
Gold and silver found dip buyers as US10 yr yields fell on the weak US CPI yesterday. The major pairs were flat and dull.
The main event coming up is the initial jobless claims, but the markets are in a state of malaise, so that may not be enough of a catalyst to really get things going. However, with the squawk on and the world turning as it does, as always, it pays to be alert. Adam and Greg will be guiding you through the next session and keeping is briefed on the breaking news. Justin will return tomorrow.