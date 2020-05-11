ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar firms on softer risk mood

Forex news from the European trading session - 11 May 2020

Headlines:

Markets:

USD leads, NZD lags on the day

European equities lower; E-minis down 0.8%

US 10-year yields up by 0.6 bps to 0.689%

Gold down 0.1% to $1,701.30

WTI down 2.8% to $24.05

Bitcoin down 10.4% to $8,963









There weren't much key headlines on the session but risk was a main mover as we saw sentiment sour during the session to start the new week.



European stocks started with mild gains but that quickly turned around as risk shifted to being more pessimistic, with US futures also turning around 0.5% gains to 0.8% losses now.



In turn, that kept a bid on the dollar on the session as the greenback rose across the board - even against the yen as well. USD/JPY worked its way from 106.90 to 107.30 levels.



Cable was a big mover - falling by over 100 pips to near 1.2300 - while AUD/USD erased gains on a rejection of its 100-day moving average again, declining from 0.6550 to 0.6470.



There aren't any big headlines driving the moves as developments over the weekend were mixed amid the UK and NZ easing lockdown restrictions, South Korea delaying the reopening of schools after a renewed spike in cases, and US-China tensions continuing to brew.



Elsewhere, Germany also saw a spike in its virus infection rate above the key threshold of 1.00 while Japan is looking to lift its state of emergency in most prefectures later this week.



In other markets, Bitcoin saw a massive decline over the weekend despite news of halving but is recouping losses to near $9,000 now.



Looking ahead, risk remains the key driver and perhaps investors still aren't too sure about running further upside at this stage amid ongoing concerns globally.



The key technical levels in the S&P 500 are ones to be mindful about this week in my view.



