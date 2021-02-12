ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar recovers some ground, risk keeps more tepid

Forex news from the European trading session - 12 February 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

USD leads, NZD lags on the day

European equities a little lower; E-minis down 0.3%

US 10-year yields flat at 1.16%

Gold down 0.4% to $1,817.90

WTI down 0.7% to $57.80

Bitcoin up 1.5% to $47,673







It was a relatively quiet session as the risk momentum looks to stall ahead of the long weekend in the US, after a bit of a tepid period during the last two days.



The dollar managed to recoup some of its losses from earlier in the week as it presses against key technical levels ahead of North American trading.



EUR/USD eased from 1.2120 to 1.2097 and is holding just above 1.2100 after testing its 100-hour moving average. USD/JPY moved higher from 104.85 to 105.18 and is sticking around 105.00 with large expiries and its 200-hour moving average in play.



GBP/USD also lost momentum on a fall below its 100-hour moving average from 1.3800 to 1.3776 and is holding just above the lows at the moment.



Elsewhere, AUD/USD fell from 0.7750 to 0.7720 and is holding at the lows around its 100-hour moving average currently while NZD/USD slumped below both its key hourly moving averages in a drop from 0.7720 to 0.7190.



Just be mindful that with the long weekend coming up in the US, the recent exhaustion in the upside momentum could lend itself to some added profit-taking and de-risking. But watch out for stimulus headlines as that could keep buyers interested.



Other than that, the market continues to reevaluate things on the week:





I wish everyone a good weekend and for those celebrating, a prosperous and blessed Lunar New Year!



