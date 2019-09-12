ForexLive European morning FX news wrap: Markets mixed ahead of ECB, Draghi

Forex news from the European morning session - 12 September 2019

Headlines:

Markets:

NZD leads, JPY lags on the day

European equities mixed; E-minis up 0.1%

US 10-year yields down 1.7 bps to 1.721%

Gold up 0.4% to $1,503.24

WTI down 0.8% to $55.30

Bitcoin up 0.4% to $10,142







Markets are keeping to their own ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision to come with steadier tones observed for the most part in trading today.



Equities and risk currencies are slightly buoyed after Trump delayed tariffs on China and China offering compromising signs of working towards a trade deal in October. US futures climbed to post 0.3% gains but that fizzled out as we worked through the session.



The aussie and kiwi are holding gains for the most part but are off earlier highs as markets seek more calm ahead of the ECB. Meanwhile, the yen tracked higher with USD/JPY slipping from 108.00 to 107.80-90 levels amid weaker bond yields on the session.



Despite hints of trade optimism, bond traders keep their focus on the ECB ahead of a potential QE announcement to follow later on. As such, that has kept gold underpinned during the session too with bullion rising back above $1,500.



The dollar is more mixed as the euro holds slightly firmer but nothing too notable as EUR/USD price remains trapped between key hourly moving averages going into the ECB decision.



Meanwhile, oil gave up earlier gains as the OPEC+ JMMC meeting amounted to nothing with members discussing about compliance to output cuts more than anything else.



It's all down to the ECB decision now and we're less than 30 minutes away from that. As mentioned here, it's not going to be a straightforward one for the euro and for risk assets so make sure to pay attention to the details!



