ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar mixed, Bitcoin stays pressured

Forex news from the European trading session - 13 May 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

CHF leads, AUD lags on the day

European equities lower; S&P 500 futures up 0.1%

US 10-year yields down 0.9 bps to 1.683%

Gold flat at $1,815.47

WTI down 2.3% to $64.57

Bitcoin down 9% to $49,640





With a couple of bank holidays observed in Europe, it was a quiet session for the most part as FX kept little changed despite equities being pressured.



The open saw European indices slide by 2% as US futures turned gains into losses but sentiment has recovered a little since to keep more mixed now.



Treasury yields didn't do a whole lot, ranging between 1.68% and 1.70% as the market awaits the US PPI release later to perhaps provide some spark for a move.



The dollar held steadier in general, gaining against the commodity currencies but is seen a touch softer against the yen and franc during the session.



EUR/USD traded up to 1.2100 before slipping back to 1.2070-80 levels while GBP/USD also retreated from 1.4070 to 1.4006 before finding a bounce to 1.4030-40.



Elsewhere, Bitcoin continues to come under pressure after Elon Musk continues to toy around with the cryptocurrency as it falls back below $50,000.



