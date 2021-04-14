ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar lower, yields stabilise, Bitcoin at record awaiting Coinbase IPO

Forex news from the European trading session - 14 April 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

NZD leads, CAD lags on the day

European equities slightly higher; E-minis up 0.1%

US 10-year yields up 1.1 bps to 1.625%

Gold flat at $1,744.85

WTI up 1.7% to $61.23

Bitcoin up 2.2% to $64,600





It was a quiet session for the most part but there were some decent market moves, with the dollar keeping slightly softer as it sticks with the retreat from yesterday.



Treasury yields stabilised after the drop yesterday to keep around 1.62% to 1.64% on the session, reaffirming a soft bottom closer to 1.60%. Meanwhile, equities held steadier throughout with US futures holding a slight gain.



EUR/USD pushed up from 1.1960 to 1.1974 but is now back to opening levels as buyers look tentative in testing resistance closer to 1.1990-00 for now.



USD/JPY stuck around 108.80-05 levels as sellers look to try and build on a potential break below 109.00 before chasing further downside momentum in the pair.



The antipodeans lead the charge as both the aussie and kiwi broke to fresh three-week highs against the greenback. AUD/USD climbed up from 0.7660 to 0.7696 while NZD/USD moved up from 0.7080 to 0.7121 during the session.



The loonie is the laggard despite higher oil prices as USD/CAD had a choppy session bouncing around 1.2540-60 levels.



As we look towards US trading, all eyes will be on the Coinbase IPO and the anticipation has seen cryptocurrencies surge higher with Bitcoin rising to above $64,000 and Ethereum briefly clipping $2,400 in the past few hours.



