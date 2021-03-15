ForexLive European FX morning news wrap: Steady hands to open up the week

Forex news from the European trading session - 15 March 2021

Headlines:

Markets:

NZD leads, AUD lags on the day

European equities higher; E-minis up 0.3%

US 10-year yields flat at 1.625%

Gold up 0.2% to $1,730

WTI down 0.1% to $65.54

Bitcoin down 6.6% to $56,300







The session began with some hints of nervousness as Chinese equities sold off before a light recovery in the final half-hour, but still ended up down heavily on the day.



That saw risk trades pull back a little before quickly finding its footing and rebounding during European morning trade. The steadiness basically stuck as the main theme across all asset classes with little major movements outside of the pullback in Bitcoin to $55,000.



US futures bounced back up to keep slightly higher and that saw the dollar trim early gains but still keeping relatively steady on the session.



EUR/USD fell from 1.1950 to 1.1918 with the euro struggling on some concerns that a third virus wave is coming, as price sticks to its 100-hour moving average now.



GBP/USD fell from 1.3925 to 1.3900 but found support from its 200-hour moving average before holding close to unchanged levels currently. Meanwhile, USD/JPY advanced to a 9-month high of 109.36 and is keeping just below that around 109.10-20 levels.



The aussie is the weakest performer on AUD/NZD selling as flows are dominating proceedings in the aussie and kiwi to start the new week, though the moves are light.



Treasuries are looking more steady in general and that is also helping to keep the calm in the market as the focus stays on the FOMC meeting later this week.



Bitcoin hit a record high near $62,000 over the weekend but has quickly retraced that surge in a 9% drop at one point just under $55,000 earlier - sticking to its volatile nature.



